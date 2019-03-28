Services Martinez Funeral Chapels and Crematory 1040 S. Dixie Blvd. Odessa , TX 79761 (432) 332-8077 Resources More Obituaries for Jimmy Brooks Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jimmy Lee Brooks

Obituary Condolences Flowers ODESSA - Deacon Jimmy Lee Brooks Sr. 75, of Odessa, Texas, passed away March 23, 2019 in Odessa, Texas.



A Wake will be held Friday, March 29, 2019 from 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Martinez Funeral Home.



A Celebration of Life will be held at Living Vision Ministries, 525 S. Grandview, Odessa, Texas at 11:00 AM on Saturday March 30,2019 - Elder James D. Porter is Eulogist.



Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Monument Section in Odessa, Texas



Jimmy was born in Mexia, Limestone County, Texas, on May 14,1943



He was reared under the parentage of Mrs. Hester L. Brooks and Mr. L.B. Brooks



He attended Douglas Elementary School, Carver Jr. High School and Graduated from Blackshear High School in 1963. He also attended Odessa College Building Trades.



Jimmy started working at a very young age. He held many jobs, part time jobs, anything that he could do to support his family, his mother and his siblings. His last employment before retirement was with Phillips Petroleum Co. He continued working as owner and landlord of Brooks and Sons Rentals, for which he received business person of the year 2017, from the Odessa Black Chamber of Commerce.



Jimmy was a lifetime member of Greater Walker Chapel - Living Vision Ministries - Current Pastor is Elder James D. Porter



He loved serving in God's House. One of his proudest achievements was being appointed a deacon in his church.



He served until he became too ill to actively serve as a deacon.



Jimmy was a very social person. He loved to talk, and he loved meeting new people. He was very well known at all the building supply stores in Odessa. He was very happy when he was making "Deals" mostly for things he could never use.



Jimmy married Pauline Freeman on August 4, 1963.



They raised four beautiful, talented, caring and amazing children together, and helped to care for many others. Jimmy Lee Brooks Jr. (Michelle) of San Antonio, Texas. Tommy Lee Brooks of Odessa, Texas; Dawn A. Johnson (Tommy Lee) of Midland, Texas. Donna Liza D. Everett of San Antonio, Texas.



He is preceded in death by his parents, his sisters, Mavis Jefferson, Maggie Brooks, Elois Wilson, Mae Jameson & Dean Brooks. Brothers; Odell Brooks, L.B. Brooks Jr. & Raymond Zachariah Everett Jr.



Jimmy is survived by his wife of 55 years and 7 months, and his four children. Also 11 grandchildren:



Warren Stuart Brooks, Isreal Freeman Brooks, Syeanne Marie Brooks, Elissa Pauline Brooks, Amaya LeiAldray Johnson, Tommy Lee Johnson III, Adelyn Leigh Anaya Johnson, Tydan Lee Johnson, Neveah D'nae Ruth Cooper, Nayonah D'Liza Pauline Cooper and Nataya Lanae Prince.



His Great Grandchildren are Ayven Florencio Dominguez, and all of his first cousins.



He is also survived by his sisters: Elizabeth Lynn Williams (Elder Harry Williams) of Amarillo Texas. And Jeralyn P. Brooks of Silver Spring, MD and Doris Brooks of Fort Worth, Texas. Brothers: Samuel David Brooks (Hollis Jewel) of Fort Worth, Tx. Donald Ray Everett and Paul Glynn Everett of Odessa, Texas



He leaves behind a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends and his brothers and sisters in love; Billy Frank Freeman of College Station, Texas. Gloria Jean Robinson (Kirven) of Jewett, Texas, Reverend Willie J. Freeman (Sharon) of Sandy, Texas. Thelma Lee Freeman, Ivory Jo Busby (Kenneth) and Bobby Joe Freeman all of Wortham, Texas, Reverend Joe Manuel Freeman (Joyce Marie) of Odessa, Texas. Mary Estell Miller (David) of Waco, Texas and Margaret Lee Alexander (Jimmy) of Frost, Texas.