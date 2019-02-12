Resources More Obituaries for John Vineyard Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John Dale "Jack" Vineyard

1930 - 2019

John Dale 'Jack' Vineyard

ODESSA John Dale "Jack" Vineyard, a devoted husband, father and grandfather "Pa", died peacefully on Friday, the 8th of February 2019, in Odessa, Texas, at the age of 88. Jack was born on the 24th of December 1930, in Omaha, Illinois. He attended Ridgway High School, Ridgway, Illinois prior to entering the U.S. Navy and serving on the aircraft carrier USS Boxer. He was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1950, moving to Odessa to spend many successful years in the oil and gas industry, opening his own oil field supply company, Vinco Supply.

Jack's trademark was loyalty and unwavering commitment to his wife, family and many friends. Without the slightest doubt, "Pa" always considered his loving family to be his proudest accomplishment. He was devoted to his faith and family, and enjoyed spending time with friends, especially on the golf course. Some of his favorite pastimes were reading and taking Tuffy, his chunky Chihuahua and best friend, on long walks. Jack was always the prankster and quick with a joke to bring a smile and laugh to many.

Jack was preceded in death by his devoted and loving wife of 50 years, Betty Vineyard, mother Ruby Phillips Vineyard, sister Helen Foster, and brother Kenny Vineyard. He is survived by his brother Richard "Dick" Vineyard and wife Polly of Shreveport, LA, children Valerie Hammit of Odessa, Vicki Linekin and husband Steve of Houston, Kristy McVean and husband Steve Carter of Dallas, and Mike Vineyard and wife Janet of Houston. He is also survived by grandchildren Cayleigh Banks and her husband Johnathon, Camryn Hammit, John Blake McVean, Brett McVean, Conor Linekin, Cade Linekin, Justin Vineyard and Lexie Vineyard.

A time of remembrance and visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 6801 Interstate 20 Business Loop, Odessa, Texas.

A time of remembrance and visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 6801 Interstate 20 Business Loop, Odessa, Texas.

In lieu of customary remembrances and for those desiring, contributions may be directed to Asbury United Methodist Church, 4001 East University Boulevard, Odessa, Texas, or the , online or at P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, 73123. Jack will be laid to rest Saturday at a private graveside ceremony surrounded by loving family.