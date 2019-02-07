ODESSA - John Wendell Maharg, 92, died on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, at home. He was born September 18, 1926, in Chicora, Pennsylvania, to John Christie and Grace Clingensmith Maharg. He graduated from Butler High School in January, 1944, and was the class president and valedictorian.



John served the United States Army from 19944-46 in the Pacific theater but did not see combat. He then attended Grove City College, Pennsylvania, after which he transferred to the Colorado School of Mines in Golden, CO. He graduated second in his class with a Professional Degree in Petroleum Engineering. He was a member of Tau Beta Pi honor society.



John worked for Phillips Petroleum from 1951-1986, moving to Oklahoma, Kansas, Colorado, Texas, Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota during his career. He retired in 1986 in Odessa, Texas, where he continued to live until his death.



John is survived by his wife of 52 years, Meredith (McClintock), whom he married in Bartlesville, OK in June 1966. Also he is survived by his two children, John Andrew, of Wimberley, TX, and Mary Williams, of Odessa; 1 brother, Randall, of Butler, PA, and his sister, Twyla M. Meeder, of Chicora, PA; nieces and nephews in the Midwest and East, and other relatives.



John lived in Odessa several times between and his death. He was a volunteer with the Odessa Symphony and joint boards, Fiesta del Arte, and the Ellen Noel Art Museum, from where he was Volunteer of the Year twice and won the 2008 Spirit award with Meredith. In addition he won the 2011 Beacon Award as the W.D. Noel Volunteer of the Year.







John attended and volunteered at St. Barnabas' from 1972-77 and 1992 until his death. He was a member of a men's lunch group and volunteered in the yard, the annual Garage Sale, and other activities. Also he served as a Vestry member and a Eucharistic Minister with Meredith. Together they were active for many years.



John always made sure his wife and family had what they needed; he was practical and loving in his care for them and his mother-in-law, Margaret McClintock, whom he helped care for from 1984-1992 at her death. He loved quietly but deeply, often not saying much out loud but always showing up. He was known for his wonderful, dry sense of humor and his charming manner to people.



We would like to thank God for his merciful loving kindness and for John's life and witness. The family would also like to thank the staff of Nurses Unlimited Odessa, the EMTs who transported John from the house to the hospital, the staff of 5th Floor West at Medical Center Hospital, the EMTs of Carol's Ambulance who brought him home, the staff of Home Hospice Odessa, and finally the people at Frank Wilson Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to Gifts of Hope, Odessa, PO Box 891, 79760; MD Anderson Cancer Center, PO Box 4464, Houston, TX, 77210-4464; La Gran Familia Orphanage, 2813 Southland Blv., San Angelo, TX, 76904; Episcopal Relief and Development, PO Box 7058, Merrifield, VA, 22116-7058, or the .



The funeral service is at St. Barnabas' Episcopal Church, 42nd Street and Tanglewood, Odessa, at 11:00 a.m. Friday, Feb. 8. Published in Odessa American on Feb. 7, 2019