ODESSA - Joy Yvonne Miller, age 73, passed from this life at her home in Odessa on Saturday, April 27, 2019. She was born in Abilene, TX on November 1, 1945 to the late Henry and Wyvelle (Simmons) Westberry. Joy married David Earl Miller in Odessa on November 7, 1969. She was a homemaker, beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother.



Joy was free spirited and loved to go barefoot and play pool and Bingo. A hell raiser in her younger days, she was a tough disciplinarian who raised her kids strictly - not a "spare the rod" type. She was stubborn and set in her ways, but loving and generous. She was known to be kind and to help the homeless. Joy enjoyed life, especially being with friends and family, and loved her grandbabies wholeheartedly. Her seven dogs became her kids when her own children grew up and left the home.



Those left to cherish her memory are her husband: David Miller of Odessa; son: Timothy Fooshee of Odessa; six daughters: Tammy Torres of Odessa, Tonya Garcia of Goldsmith, Teresa Miller and Trinity Brown, both of Odessa, Tina Langham of Gardendale, and Toni Strickland of Electra; brother: Jerry "Bud" Westberry of Oklahoma City, OK; sister: Wanda Gilmore of Hugo, OK; thirty-one grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.



She was preceded to death by her parents and her brother: Henry Westberry, Jr.



Visitation will be at Acres West Funeral Chapel from 10 am to 2 pm on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.



Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com. Published in Odessa American on Apr. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary