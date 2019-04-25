Odessa American Obituaries
|
Juan "John" Bernard Jr.


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Juan "John" Bernard Jr. Obituary
ODESSA - Juan "John" Bernard Jr., of Odessa, Texas passed away on April 22, 2019, in Odessa, Texas.

Visitation will be on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM at Sunset Funeral Home, and Rosary will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 7:00 PM at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, April 26, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Frank Chavez officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

John Bernard, Jr., was born in Lubbock, Texas to Juan Bernard, Sr., and Alejandra Santos Bernard on June 16, 1930. He went to school in Imperial, Texas. He married Bessie Diaz of Odessa, TX. He was a welder and owned his own company in Odessa, Texas.

John is preceded in death by both parents, Juan and Alejandra Bernard, Sr., two brothers, Jesse Bernard of Midland, TX and Robert Bernard of Odessa, TX.

John is survived by three sons, Raul "Roy" Bernard of Odessa, John Bernard of Kansas City, MS, Jerry Bernard of Odessa; three daughters, Thelma Garcia of Dallas, TX, Irma Bernard of Round Rock, TX, and Dyann Bernard of Dallas, TX; one sister, Victoria Navarrette of Odessa, TX; 18 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and 3 great great grandchildren.

Arrangements are by Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home.
Published in Odessa American on Apr. 25, 2019
