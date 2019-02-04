|
ODESSA - Judy Taylor Stallings, 76, of Odessa, passed away on February 2, 2019 in Odessa, Texas.
Visitation will be 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm Tuesday February 5, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home at 6801 E. Hwy 80 Odessa, TX 79762.
The phone number at Sunset Memorial is 432-362-2331.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home at 6801 E. Hwy 80 Odessa, TX 79762, with the Minister Clydel Chapman of Northside Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home.
Judy was born in Ranger, Texas to Paul George Taylor and Maudie May Hallmark on September 26, 1942. She was involved in various clerical banking jobs throughout her life.
Judy is preceded in death by her father and mother, sisters Jane Taylor Huff and Twilla Jean Taylor Jones.
Judy is survived by husband George Stallings, brother Jimmy Lowrance and wife Sharon, sister Carol Lowrance Evans and husband Hank, son Tony Parnell, daughter Mitzi Parnell Cavender, and grandchildren Amy Curry Stillwell and husband Brad, Ryan Parnell, Lindsey Parnell, Seth Parnell, John Cavander, Luke Cavender, and great grandchildren.
Published in Odessa American on Feb. 4, 2019