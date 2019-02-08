Odessa American Obituaries
Frank W. Wilson Funeral Directors
4635 Oakwood Drive
Odessa, TX 79761
(432) 368-7191
Karen Rensch
Karen Faye Rensch

Karen Faye Rensch Obituary
ODESSA - Karen Faye Rensch, age 64, passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 5, 2019 due to heart failure. She was born January 16, 1955 in Borger, Texas to Charles and Dorothy Cody. She married her longtime friend and love, Craig Rensch, in June 1973.

Karen loved to make people smile. She was very witty and had a heart of gold. She loved volunteering at the schools and was a Girl Scout leader as well. She also loved crafting and traveling. Her hands were rarely still.

Her life was a living example of a bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 - "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ."

She is survived by her husband, Craig Rensch of Odessa, Texas; her daughter, Stephanie Rensch of Odessa, Texas; her son, Jared Rensch of Katy, Texas; 3 grandchildren, Caitlynn, Audree, and Dylan Rensch of Temecula, California; one brother, Curtis Cody of Enid, Oklahoma.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles Kenneth Cody and Dorothy Louise Cody.

Please join us in celebrating her life Saturday afternoon February 9, 2019 at 4 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery in Enid, Oklahoma.

Services are under the direction of Henninger-Hinson Funeral Home.
Published in Odessa American on Feb. 8, 2019
