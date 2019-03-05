BIG SPRING, TX - Katie Lue Cathey, 87, of Big Spring, died Saturday, March 2, 2019 at her residence after a short illness, surrounded by her family and friends. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Rosewood Chapel with her nephew, Pastor Ricky Jones, officiating. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Park.



The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Tuesday at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home.



She was born December 4, 1931 in Knott, Texas to Dave Arion and Maudie Lue Jones. Katie married Jack R. Cathey, Sr. November 6, 1949 in Big Spring. He preceded her in death September 26, 2017.



Katie and Jack were married 67 years and resided in Big Spring all of their married life. She was well known for her love of country dancing at the Stampede with all her friends. Katie owned and operated Cathey Construction with her husband, Jack, for over 60 years. She was a loving wife and mother who was admired for her beautiful handmade quilts and community service. Her service on the Board of Directors at the Heritage Museum was one of her most enjoyable experiences.



Survivors include one son, Jack R. Cathey, Jr. and wife, Lynda of Weatherford; two daughters, Linda L. Riley and husband, Chuck of Jourdanton and Kim Rath and husband, John of Austin; three granddaughters, Destiny Maykin Hart and husband, Brad, Katie Mae Hebert and Chelsey Rae Hebert; three great-grandchildren, Hudson Hart, Emery Glassinger and Cam Glassinger; two sisters, Joyce Streicher, Maxine Hughey; one brother, Wayne Jones and wife, Patsy; a brother-in-law, Bobby Cathey and wife, Ruth; and 14 nieces and nephews, Mike Cathey, Wacey Cathey, Ricky Jones, Terry Jones, Dianna Thorpe, Arion Hughey, Jerry Thompson, Ronnie Jones, Peggy Lou Merritt, Carol Ann Brewster, Cali Stringfellow, Davey Jones, Robbie Jones and Eldon, Jones.



The family suggests memorials to the Heritage Museum, 510 Scurry, Big Spring, Texas, or to the , % Vicki Stewart, 6 Coachmans Circle, Big Spring, Texas 79720.



Published in Odessa American on Mar. 5, 2019