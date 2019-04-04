|
|
ALLEN, TEXAS - Leota K. Colvin, 96, a long time resident of Odessa, Texas, died Friday, March 22, in Allen, Texas, following a period of critical illness. She was born October 13, 1922, in Bristow, Oklahoma to Leslie D. Sellers and Bertha Ann (Moore) Sellers. Leota married Ernest V. Colvin, Jr. on May 27, 1942, in Sapulpa, Oklahoma. A graveside service will precede burial in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at San Antonio, Texas. Mrs. Colvin worked for Anchor, Bolt and Screw Company for many years. She retired at 70 years old as president of the company. Survivors include her sons Vernon Lee Colvin of Buda, Texas, Gregory F. Colvin, Sr. of Surprise, Arizona, and Jeffery L. Colvin of Allen, Texas; a sister Pricilla Brown and a brother Charles Sellers, both of Tulsa, Oklahoma; eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
Published in Odessa American on Apr. 4, 2019