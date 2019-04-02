ODESSA - Lois Byrum Deeds, age 84, of Odessa, was transported to her heavenly home on Saturday, March 30, 2019. She was born in Snow, Oklahoma on March 9, 1935 to the late Ottis Denford Byrum and Mamie Lelora Martin Byrum. Lois married the love of her life, W.J. Deeds on August 11, 1951 in DeQueen, Arkansas. She was a member of West University Church of Christ and loved her church family.



Lois was a fulltime homemaker but at times worked outside the home, including time at the Levi plant, Gibsons, and Medical Center Hospital. She NEVER retired from being a homemaker. She was an excellent cook. All of her grandkids loved her biscuits and gravy and everything from fried chicken to the large Thanksgiving meal was a favorite for someone. She was a self taught seamstress and enjoyed sewing. She also loved gardening and working in the yard.



She was the matriarch of a large and loving family built over 67 years of marriage. She and W.J. have 3 children: Joyce and Mike Reyenga, Wade and Georgia Deeds and Regena and Gary Collinsworth; 9 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren. Her family was her pride and joy. She was the backbone that supported them and held them together. She was their rock.



She is preceded in death by her parents; six brothers and sisters: Leonard, Loretha, O.D., Arlene, Lottie, and Vernon; and one grandchild.



Funeral services will be at West University Church of Christ in Odessa at 11:00 am Thursday, April 4, 2019, officiated by Brother Doug Doyle.



Graveside services will be at Cox Cemetery in Mercury, TX on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 1:45.



Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com. Published in Odessa American on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary