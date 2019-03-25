ODESSA - Lola Fay McKibben, 93, of Odessa passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019 in Odessa.



Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life at 2:00 PM Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at McNett Funeral Home Chapel in Andrews with Brother Clydel Chapman of Northside Baptist Church, officiating. Interment will follow in the Andrews West Cemetery. Please celebrate her life by visiting www.mcnettfuneralhome.com.



Lola was born on November 15, 1925 in Elmore City, Oklahoma to Roy Lee Page and Minnie Fowler Page. She lived in several cities and two states as a child. She loved school and excelled in class work and citizenship. She loved her parents and siblings. She remembered them by their time together with great fondness til the very end. She married Patrick Harrold McKibben on February 3, 1944 in Tonopah, Nevada. They had lived in Lamesa and moved to Odessa in 1977. They remained married until he preceded her in death on February 1, 2000. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, friend, and loved raising her four children. She was an avid reader, a good seamstress, great cook, and was happiest when spending time with her family. She was a past member of Northside Baptist Church in Odessa. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, three brothers, Ted Page, Lee Page, and Jack Page, three sisters, Opal Pierce, Joyce Cain, and Patsy Stevens.



Lola is survived by one daughter, Carolyn Goolsby and husband, Bobby, three sons, Mike McKibben and wife, Ruby, Denny McKibben and wife, Jan, and Jim McKibben and wife, Linda, one sister, Lahoma Nixon, eleven grandchildren, numerous great and great great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and a special friend, Donna George. She will be missed by all above and many more, but her place in heaven was assured when she accepted Jesus as her Savior at the age of 14, while attending a tent revival in Skellytown, Texas. She was an example of love to all that knew her.



Memorials may be sent to Home Hospice of Odessa. Published in Odessa American on Mar. 25, 2019