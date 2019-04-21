ODESSA - Margie Beth (Wheeler) Butler, 94, Odessa, Texas passed away on April 17, 2019.



Margie was born in Breckenridge, Texas on November 12, 1924. She was married to Herman Butler on December 22, 1940, they were married 75 years.



Margie was a member of Northside Baptist Church.



Margie is preceded in death by her husband, Herman Butler; parents, Wayne and F.E. Wheeler; brothers, Don Wheeler, Wayne Wheeler, Buford Wheeler and Troy Wheeler and her sister, Fay Wheeler.



Margie is survived by her two daughters, Gwen Todaro and life partner Norm Smart of Winters, Texas and Benita Jones and husband Larry of Odessa, Texas; brother, Howard Wheeler of Phoenix, Arizona; two grandchildren, Shay Todaro and wife Karen of Albuquerque, New Mexico and Kendra Golden and husband Jonathan of Odessa, Texas; three great grandchildren, Mackenzie Todaro of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Dylan Mahan and wife Andrea of Odessa, Texas and Cooper Golden of Odessa, Texas and other family and friends.



A graveside service is scheduled on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 2:00p.m. at Bosley Cemetery in Weatherford, Texas. A visitation will be on Sunday at Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home on Sunday at 10:00a.m. to 5:00p.m.



The family of Margie Butler wishes to thank the staff at Orchard Park Memory Care where she resided for the last five years. Published in Odessa American on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary