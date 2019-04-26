|
|
ODESSA - Maria del Socorro Payen Fierro, age 70, passed from this life Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in Odessa, TX. She was born Thursday, May 13, 1948 in Ojinaga, MX to Crispen Payen and Maria del Socorro Gonzalez Lujan.
Those left to cherish her love and memories are her husband: Manuel Fierro; sons: Manuel and Carlos Fierro; daughters: Celicia Guevara and Socorro Zuniga; brothers: Hector Manuel, Ruben, Alberto and Rodolfo; sisters: Lydia, Maria de Jesus and Rosa Emma; twenty-three grandchildren and twenty-three great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sons: Martin and Ruben Fierro; and brothers: Rodrigo and Jose Payen and Justo Lujan.
A Rosary will be recited 7:00 PM Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Acres West Funeral Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 PM Monday, April 29, 2019 at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church. Interment follows at Odessa II Gardens of Ector County Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com.
Published in Odessa American on Apr. 26, 2019