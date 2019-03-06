ODESSA - Maria Isabel Aguilar age 58, of Odessa, Texas, passed away at home Monday March 4, 2019. She was born July 8, 1960 in Delicias, Chihuahua to Alejandro Chavez and Irene Portillo. Isabel was a Christian Catholic and a homemaker. She married Arturo Aguilar April 17, 1982 in Ojinaga Chihuahua. Isabel is preceded in death by her father, and brothers Ramon and Toribio Chavez. She is survived by her husband Arturo Aguilar of Odessa, daughter Maritza Arzate and husband Eddie of Odessa, sons Jorge Arturo Aguilar and Cesar Aguilar both of Odessa, mother Irene P Chavez of Odessa. Four sisters Irene Sanchez and husband Tomas of Odessa, Rosalia Tremillo and husband Victor of Odessa, Esperanza Corrales and husband Valentine Vasquez of Odessa, and Maria de la Luz Campuzano and husband Gaudencio of Tule, Chihuahua. Six brothers Apolinar Chavez and wife Lucy of Odessa, Pedro Chavez and wife Nelly of Odessa, Rayo Chavez and wife Erendira of Odessa, Rodrigo Chavez and wife Alma of Odessa, Arturo Chavez of Ojinaga, and Alejandro Chavez of Delicias. Mrs. Aguilar also leaves to cherish her memories 8 grandchildren Ulises, Navella, Nyllee, Isaih, Jazlyn, Jovanni, Cesar and Brianna .and a host of nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be Wednesday March 6, 2019 from 9am-9pm with a rosary at 7pm at Odessa Funeral Home Chapel 1700 N. Jackson Odessa, Texas 79761.



Funeral services are set for 2pm Thursday March 7, 2019 at St Joseph's Catholic Church, 907 S Dixie Blvd Odessa, Texas 79761 with Father Frank Chavez officiating.



Burial will follow at Ector County Cemetery Odessa II section.



Arrangements entrusted to Odessa Funeral Home