ODESSA - Marion Edgar Luper, Jr.



Life began for Marion on October 18, 1927 in Jacksonville, Texas. His parents, Marion Edgar Luper and Johanna Harrop Luper were both educators who lived in Austin, TX before returning to their former home in Woodville, TX. He had one sister, Doretta Luper Gilchrist of Woodville.



Marion graduated from Kirby High school in Woodville, TX in 1944 and received his BBA degree from Sam Houston State University in 1946 at the age of 18. He received his MA degree from The University of Texas at Austin and did additional graduate study at Columbia University, Vanderbilt and Texas A&M University where he received a National Defense Education Act Fellowship in English.



Before beginning his teaching career, he worked for the Austin National Bank, W.H. Richardson Wholesale Hardware, The State Auditor's Office where he was an Assistant State Auditor for five years, was an agent for State Farm Insurance, worked for Uncle Ben's Converted Rice in Houston, and FG Masquelette and Co., a Houston CPA firm.



His teaching career began in Houston, TX at Reagan High School, which was followed by Odessa, College, Bowie Junior High School and Permian High School, from which he retired in 1986.



He was involved in Scouting in Woodville, where he earned the Eagle Scout Award. In addition, he was a life member of Phi Delta Kappa, Texas State Teacher's Association, National education Association and had been a member of First Baptist Church since 1954.



Music was always an important facet of his life beginning at home and continuing through school. He sang with the A Capella Choir at Sam Houston, the Houston Symphony and Chorale, River Oaks Baptist Church Choirs of Houston, along with the First Baptist Choirs of Austin, Houston and Odessa. He served on the boards for the Odessa Council of Arts and Humanities as well as the Midland/Odessa Symphony and Chorale.



Travel was an important facet of his life having taken him to Europe, Central America, Mexico, China and Japan.



Marion is preceded in death by his partner, Nelson T. Allison, his parents, and his good friend from Washington, D.C., Jared A. Barlage.



He is survived by his nephew, John Allen Gilchrist, his niece Karen Gilchrist Fortenberry, his nephew, Marion Scott Gilchrist and close friends, Steve and Reba McHaney, Doug and Judy Smith, Roy and Susan Collier, and Bob and Linda Neidert.



Marion was laid to rest on Monday, January 28, 2019 at Magnolia Cemetery in Woodville, TX with Sunset Memorial Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.



A Memorial Service will be held Friday, February 8, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Mission Dorado Baptist Church in Odessa, TX, with Reverend Bob Bratcher officiating.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Marion's honor to the Odessa Council of Arts or the Ellen Noel Art Museum. Published in Odessa American on Feb. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary