Odessa American Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
6801 E. Business 20
Odessa, TX 79762
432-362-2331
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Franklin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Marie Franklin


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Martha Marie Franklin Obituary
ODESSA - Martha Marie Franklin, age 73, of Odessa, TX, passed away peacefully at home on

March 31, 2019.

Martha was born in Stephenville, TX to Bennie and Talmage Lay on December 8, 1945. She graduated from Permian High School. She married Bobby Franklin on May 13, 1989, in Las Vegas, NV. She worked in the banking industry until her retirement in 2009. Martha accepted Jesus Christ into her heart and is now healed in perfect peace. She was greatly loved, and her family was the joy of her life. She enjoyed family get togethers, bowling, and playing the slots.

She is preceded in death by her parents, brother, William Lay, sister, Billie Jane

Hampton, and brothers-in-law, Charles Tarver and Dwayne Humble.

Martha is survived by her husband, Bobby Franklin; daughters, Michelle Jenkins and husband Shane of Spring, Stephanie Harkrider and husband Jeremy of Frisco; son, Brian Young and wife Britni of Odessa; step-daughter Christina Franklin of Norman, OK; siblings, Melba Tarver of Odessa, Wanda McKnight of Katy, T.B. Lay and wife, Pattie, of Midland, Donna Humble of Odessa, Jimmie Sanders and husband, Phillip, of Odessa; grandchildren, Zackary Woody and wife, Leah, of Ponchatula, LA, Brittany Woody of Spring, Trey Lopez and Whitney of Odessa, Caleb Monti of Frisco, Braden, Jayslin, Shailynn, Madilynn and Graham Young of Odessa; great-grandchildren, Brody, Austin, Addison, with two more on the way; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 PM, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Daniel Norris of Crossroads Church officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
Download Now