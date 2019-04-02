ODESSA - Martha Marie Franklin, age 73, of Odessa, TX, passed away peacefully at home on



March 31, 2019.



Martha was born in Stephenville, TX to Bennie and Talmage Lay on December 8, 1945. She graduated from Permian High School. She married Bobby Franklin on May 13, 1989, in Las Vegas, NV. She worked in the banking industry until her retirement in 2009. Martha accepted Jesus Christ into her heart and is now healed in perfect peace. She was greatly loved, and her family was the joy of her life. She enjoyed family get togethers, bowling, and playing the slots.



She is preceded in death by her parents, brother, William Lay, sister, Billie Jane



Hampton, and brothers-in-law, Charles Tarver and Dwayne Humble.



Martha is survived by her husband, Bobby Franklin; daughters, Michelle Jenkins and husband Shane of Spring, Stephanie Harkrider and husband Jeremy of Frisco; son, Brian Young and wife Britni of Odessa; step-daughter Christina Franklin of Norman, OK; siblings, Melba Tarver of Odessa, Wanda McKnight of Katy, T.B. Lay and wife, Pattie, of Midland, Donna Humble of Odessa, Jimmie Sanders and husband, Phillip, of Odessa; grandchildren, Zackary Woody and wife, Leah, of Ponchatula, LA, Brittany Woody of Spring, Trey Lopez and Whitney of Odessa, Caleb Monti of Frisco, Braden, Jayslin, Shailynn, Madilynn and Graham Young of Odessa; great-grandchildren, Brody, Austin, Addison, with two more on the way; and a host of nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 PM, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.



Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Daniel Norris of Crossroads Church officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery.



Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.