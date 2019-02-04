ODESSA - Mary Ella Walker, age 71, of Odessa, passed away at Odessa Regional Medical Center on Saturday, February 2, 2019. She was born in Kermit, TX on Christmas Day, December 25, 1947 to Kenneth and Netta (Jolly) Norton. Mary married Charles Jeryl Walker in Odessa in July of 1971and they enjoyed almost 42 years of married life together before separated by his death in 2013.



Mrs. Walker is survived by her sons: Sheldon Rodgers and wife Dianna and Chad Walker and wife Amy, all of Odessa; daughter: Amy Arnold and husband Eric of Spicewood; two brothers: Johnny Norton of Kermit and Vernon Norton of Kansas; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.



She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a brother: Michael Norton, and her sister: Wendy Norton Jones.



No services will be held at this time.