Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ebensberger-Fisher Funeral Home
111 E. Rosewood Ave.
Boerne, TX 78006
(830) 249-2321
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church
Boerne, TX
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Taliaferro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Helen (Slaten) Taliaferro


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Helen (Slaten) Taliaferro Obituary
BOERNE - Surrounded by her family, Mary Helen Slaten Taliaferro, rejoiced as she entered the kingdom of heaven on February 5, 2019. "Mimi's" 90 years on earth will serve as a testament to the unconditional love of Christ.

As she left this world she was guided to the light of God by those who preceded her in death, including her dad "Bossy Bill" and mother Ivory, sister Anna Jo, brother Will, her husband Bill, and daughter Nellie.

Her final day was spent in celebration surrounded by her family, including daughters, Kate and Annie, her sons Buz, Daniel, Charlie and Russell, and multiple grandkids.

A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Boerne. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.ebensberger-fisher.com and select Obituaries. Arrangements with Ebensberger-Fisher Funeral Home of Boerne.
Published in Odessa American on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ebensberger-Fisher Funeral Home
Download Now