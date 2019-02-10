|
|
BOERNE - Surrounded by her family, Mary Helen Slaten Taliaferro, rejoiced as she entered the kingdom of heaven on February 5, 2019. "Mimi's" 90 years on earth will serve as a testament to the unconditional love of Christ.
As she left this world she was guided to the light of God by those who preceded her in death, including her dad "Bossy Bill" and mother Ivory, sister Anna Jo, brother Will, her husband Bill, and daughter Nellie.
Her final day was spent in celebration surrounded by her family, including daughters, Kate and Annie, her sons Buz, Daniel, Charlie and Russell, and multiple grandkids.
A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Boerne. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.ebensberger-fisher.com and select Obituaries. Arrangements with Ebensberger-Fisher Funeral Home of Boerne.
Published in Odessa American on Feb. 10, 2019