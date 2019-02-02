Services Mulkey-Mason Funeral Home - Lewisville 740 S. Edmonds Lane Lewisville , TX 75067 (972) 436-4581 Resources More Obituaries for Mary Roizen Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary Riley Roskelley (Riley) Roizen

Obituary Condolences Flowers LEWISVILLE, TX - Mary Riley Roskelley Roizen passed away peacefully on January 18, 2019, in Lewisville Texas, exactly one week after celebrating her 96th birthday surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She was born in Buffalo, New York, to James W. and Helen Riley, and enjoyed a happy childhood with siblings, cousins, and friends. She loved to read and excelled in school.



Mary served as Class Secretary and graduated from East High School in 1939 with honors. Even though the Great Depression would soon end, financial conditions made college impossible, to her lifelong regret. Mary instead attended business school and began a long career as a secretary, bookkeeper, and office manager. Mary brought organization, efficiency, accuracy, and practicality to everything she did, working for Ralston Purina in Buffalo and McCann Erickson in New York City.



In 1952, Mary married Edward L. Roskelley in Corpus Christi, Texas. After living in Oklahoma City and Dallas, they moved their young family to Odessa in 1957 to establish KOYL AM/FM, which they owned until 1979. Mary kept the lights on, the invoices billed, the payroll done and the FCC happy, all while raising four children - Tom, Laura, Pat, and Mary Ann. She worked at RoMac Business Forms until her retirement in 1988.



Mary spent her retirement loving and caring for her children and grandchildren by pitching in to help wherever she was needed. By example alone she taught them fairness, gratitude, optimism, hard work, independence, adventure, dependability, humor and honesty. More than once she drove back to the grocery store to tell a clerk he had made a mistake - in her favor - and insist on paying what she really owed. She made friends wherever she went, and often stopped in her tracks to admire a particularly beautiful West Texas sunset or cloud pattern. In 1997, she moved to Ft. Worth to be closer to family, and then moved to Lewisville in 2011.



A true wordsmith, Mary kept completely lucid to the end by reading the latest bestsellers, scouring the newspaper from front to back every day, and doing the New York Times crossword each morning. When her eyesight started to fail, she read the dictionary with a magnifying glass to learn the origin and meaning of new words. Remarkably, she climbed up and down stairs unassisted until the last week of her life. Although she was unable to attend college, her proudest achievement was passing on the value of education to her children and grandchildren. To date, they have earned 17 graduate and undergraduate degrees, with 2 more in progress.



Edward and Mary divorced in 1973, and he died in 1999. In 1998, she married Manny Roizen of Poughkeepsie, New York. They spent a short three years together before he passed away in 2001.



Mary is survived by one son, Pat (Janet) of Traverse City, MI, and two daughters, Laura (Barry) Marble of Perry, UT, and Mary Ann (Mark) of Lewisville, TX; one brother, Eugene (Casey) Riley of Watauga, TX; 12 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren, with one more on the way. She was preceded in death by her son, Tom, her parents, one sister and one brother. At her request, she will be interred next to Tom in Kalkaska, Michigan. Arrangements by Mulkey-Mason Funeral Home of Lewisville, Texas. Published in Odessa American on Feb. 2, 2019