ODESSA - Mattie Large, age 88, left her earthly home Saturday, February 9, 2019, to live forever in her Heavenly home with Jesus.



Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 PM, Friday, February 15, 2019, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.



Funeral Service will be at 1:00 PM, Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Pathway Baptist Church, 1601 W. University, Odessa, TX, with Pastor Weeks DuBose, Pastor Steve Ramirez and Pastor Charles McBryde officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Garden.



Mattie was born February 8, 1931, in Yellville, Arkansas. She was one of five children born to Robert and Victoria Ellen Brown.



Mattie married AC "Eddie" Large, September 30, 1948, in Carlsbad, NM. Together they had two children, Robert Randall and Sharmin Lynette.



Mattie is preceded in death by her loving husband, Eddie Large; her parents, Robert and Victoria Brown; her brother Robert Lee Brown; her sister, Wilma Lou and her precious son, Robert Randall Large.



Those left behind to cherish her memory are her daughter, Sharmin Lynette Abbott; her sunshine, grandson, Robert Randall Abbott both of Odessa; two sisters, Willie Mae Jones of Corpus Christi, TX, Gertrude Staggs of Justin, TX; her loving pets, Samson, Comet and Spanky; Amanda Holman of Odessa, TX, whom she loved like a daughter; and many nieces, nephews and friends that Mattie loved dearly.



Mattie loved God, family, friends, church and her dogs. She would always find the good in everybody.



Mattie loved God, family, friends, church and her dogs. She would always find the good in everybody.