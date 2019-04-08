ODESSA - Melody Susan Bush, 67, a dedicated grandmother, died unexpectedly Friday, April 5, 2019, while shopping in Midland.



She and her identical twin, Sherry Sue, were born Feb. 2, 1952, in Odessa, to William J. "Jack" Feeler Jr. and Patti Nell Feeler of Odessa. Sherry died the following day.



Melody grew up in Odessa and graduated from Permian High School in 1970. She received a degree in Music from West Texas State University in 1974 and had a long career as a beloved teacher of music to elementary school students, serving a long tenure at Cavazos Elementary School in Odessa.



She married James Steven Bush in 1976, with whom she had three children, whom she loved dearly. Derrick Sterling was born in 1979. Jeffrey Shane was born in 1984, and Adrianne Sheri'e was born in 1987. She is remembered as a deeply loving mom whose greatest joys were her children (especially her grandchildren), singing, shopping, and socializing with friends and family. She gave her mother and father great joy with her singing and was known for her beautiful voice.



Melody is survived by her children, Derrick and wife Marcy, Jeffrey and wife Laurel, and Adrianne and husband Kenny. Brothers, Larry Feeler, of Dripping Springs; Billy Feeler and wife Lori of Odessa; David Hunton of Odessa; and by sisters, Judy Pease and Carole Anne Hunton of Odessa; extended family Dennis Rucker, Cal Rucker and wife Karel of Cedar Hill She will be most missed by her grandchildren-Ethan, Riot, Rumor, and Reason Bush, and Trigger Thompson. Nephews, Kelan Stamper and wife Cassandra, Chase Feeler and wife Melody, Dodge Feeler and wife Brooke, and Ross Feeler and wife Emmy. Nieces, Tanisha Miller and husband Jason, Natalie Sandell and husband Chad, and Rachel Lai and husband Bryan. As well as numerous great nieces and great nephew.



Family visitation is 6 p.m., Monday, April 8, at Frank Wilson Funeral Home, Odessa, The funeral will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, April 9, in the chapel at Crossroads Fellowship, 6901 E. 191, Odessa. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Melody's life. In lieu of flowers, donations to March of Dimes are encouraged. The family would like to thank the many employees at Dillard's Midland who offered love and assistance. Published in Odessa American on Apr. 8, 2019