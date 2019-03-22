HOUSTON, TEXAS - Michael Ross "Cullie" Culpepper was called to the Lord's side Sunday, March 10th, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.



Cullie was born November 15, 1952 in Midland, TX to Agatha and BH Culpepper. He grew up in Odessa, Texas and graduated from Permian High School in 1971. Cullie attended and graduated from Rice University in Houston on a football scholarship. It was in Houston where he met his wife, and the love of his life for over 44 years, Robyn. Together they had 4 amazing children. Cullie always treated his friends like family, and in return, ingrained himself into his friends' families, even attending their family reunions. He was known for nicknaming most of his family and many of his friends.



He is survived by his wife Robyn, daughter Ashley Gluck (husband Steve) of Rockwall, TX, son Dustin Culpepper (wife Eva) of Leander, TX, son Chad Culpepper of Houston, TX, son Casey Culpepper (wife Kari) of Burnet, TX, sister Gloria Lebleu (husband Tom) of Lafayette, LA, sister Sandy Culpepper of Minneapolis, MN, brother Matthew Culpepper (wife Megen) of Boone, NC, and 8 grandchildren.



He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Jennifer Lynn Coleman.



Celebration of life to be held on Saturday March 23rd, 2:00PM at The Shack in the Back (11610 W Hwy 80 E, Odessa, TX 79765). All friends are welcome to attend.