ODESSA, TX - Nora A Luna, age 73, passed from this life Friday, March 22, 2019 in Odessa, TX. She was born Wednesday, August 8, 1945 to Jose and Dolores (Bustamate) Alvarez in Pecos, TX.



Those left to cherish her love and memories are her husband of 52 years: Samuel D. Luna; sons: Sammy Luna, Jr. and wife Yvette, and Mark Anthony Luna and wife Monica; daughters: Irene Ramos and husband Jesus, Olivia Juarez and husband Jamie, and Amanda Munoz and husband Junior Lopez; brothers: Oscar, Raul, Arturo and Abel Alvarez; sisters: Socorro Gonzales, Dolores Rodriguez, Estella Alvarez, Irma Alvarado, Imelda Sandate, Mary Munoz and Sara Alvarez; ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her parents; and brothers: Albert and Joe Alvarez.



Funeral services will be 10:00 am Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Acres West 24 Hour Chapel. Interment will follow at the Odessa II section of the Ector County Cemetery. Pastor Jesus Ramos, Sr., Manuel Luna, Brother Roy Leyva, and Brother Joe Vidal will be officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com.



The family would like to thank Dr. Anand Reddy and his staff at Medical Center Hospital.



Even though I walk through the valley of darkness, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me. Psalm 23:4