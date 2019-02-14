ODESSA - Norman Reinhard Wagner was born February 18, 1928 in Indian Gap, Texas to his parents Hugo Wagner and Minnie Mendors. He was the 3rd of 5 children. He married Lawanda Rue Coker and they had 2 sons, Art Wagner and Larry Wagner. Lawanda preceded him in death December 2003. Art preceded him in death August 2005.



He is survived by his loving wife Nickie and her sons; Ted Powell, Randy Powell and his wife Ines, Vincent Powell, Leonard Powell and his wife Tara. Nickie has 5 grandkids and 4 great grandkids.



He is also survived by his son Larry Wagner of Odessa and his children; Lindsey Wagner, TJ Wagner and his wife Heather and their 2 kids Ethan and Averi Wagner of Odessa, TX, Lee Wagner and his wife Krystal and their 2 kids Skylar and Colt Wagner of Odessa, TX. Art's son Matt Wagner and his wife Susan and their 2 kids Claire and Matt Jr. Wagner. His siblings; Alnora and Victor Limmer, Rubert and Lana Wagner, and Florene and Clayton Gordel.



He was employed by Tidewater-Getty Oil and Chevron until his retirement.



Papaw was a Christian man, who lived his faith. He led by example, by being a great man, husband, grandfather and friend. He loved his family unconditionally and was proud of them and their accomplishments.



Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at the Shaffer-Nichols Funeral Home Chapel in Crane with Reverend Lyndel Lee officiating. Burial will follow in the Crane County Cemetery.



Pallbearers will be Ted Powell, Leonard Powell, TJ Wagner, Lee Wagner, Matt Wagner and Ethan Wagner.



The family wishes to thank his wife Nickie for the love, care and attention she so lovingly gave to Papaw.



In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Humane Society of Odessa in honor of Norman Wagner. www.odessahumanesociety.org. Published in Odessa American on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary