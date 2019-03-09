GRANBURY - Peggy Jean White Gray, passed away peacefully to be with Jesus on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Peggy was born and raised in Rising Star. She was predeceased by her parents, Lee Mitchell White and Artie Turner White, beloved husband, Mack Gibson Gray, brother Lee Roy White, sisters Beatrice Ghormley, Loneta "Bid" Hamlett, Ruth Anderson, and son-in-law, James Britt, grandson, Curtis Britt. She is survived by her brother, Carl White of Corpus Christi, son Larry and daughter Linda, Larry's wife, Pam, grandchildren, Tim and Ramona Britt, Rebecca and Lee Akers, Laurie and Brett Boudreaux, Michael and Sabine Gray, Melissa and Chris Colihan, Amelia and Brian Culwell, great-grandchildren, Larissa A. Wilson and Amanda Akers, Sarah and Steffen Korus, Cole and Katie Boudreaux, Gage Boudreaux, Carter, Brenna and Tommy Colihan, Grayson, Madison, Lauren and Aiken Culwell, and great- great- grandchildren Hudson and Canon Wilson, and Sophie Korus, and numerous nieces and nephews. Peggy was a devoted family person, loving each one dearly. Many thanks to the numerous caregivers who helped with her, especially the staff of The Courtyards at Lake Granbury, and Tina Schrock of Community Personal Care.



Service: 11:00 AM, Sunday, March 10, 2019, Wiley Funeral Home Chapel, Granbury, Graveside service: 3:00 PM, Sunday, March 10, 2019, Rising Star Cemetery, Visitation: 10:00 AM until service time, Sunday, Wiley Funeral Home Chapel, Granbury. Published in Odessa American on Mar. 9, 2019