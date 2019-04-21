ODESSA - Ramona "Mona" Salcido Bersoza, 43 of Alpine, TX passed away April 18, 2019 in Odessa, TX.



Celebration of Life will be 6:00PM-8:00PM April 23, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home.



Home Going services will be held 10:00 am April 24, 2019 at Asbury United Methodist Church with Pastor Sean Smith of Asbury United Methodist Church, officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home. Arrangements are by Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home.



Mona was born in Alpine, Tx to Julio Bersoza & Velma Salcido on March 17, 1976. She went to school in Odessa. She graduated from Permian High. She worked in accounts receivable for Permian Machinery Movers for 14 years.



Mona is preceded in death by grandparents Thomas & Elibertha Bersoza, Easu Salcido & Hermina Martinez. Tia Ramona Bersoza and Uncle Isaac Salcido.



Mona is survived by father Julio Bersoza, Mother Velma Salcido, Step-mom Agueda Carrasco, Step-dad Joe Prieto. Significant other Danny Shirley. Sister's Rebecca & husband Jairo Garza, Rachel & Husband Jesse Vargas, Roxann & husband John Tavarez. Brother Joel & wife Mabel Bersoza. Nephew & Nieces Joshuah, Michael, Breanna, Olivia, Sean, Kaiden, JJ, Nick, Leyah, Brielle, Jordan, Jacob, Myla & Makayla.



Pallbearers will be Joshuah Lara, Michael Stolgin, Sean Ramirez, Kaiden Vargas, JJ Tavarez, Nick Tavarez, Jordan Vargas & Jacob Garza.



Memorials may be given to Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home. Flower arrangements have been made with D'Kache Rose. The family of Mona wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Albino & nursing staff on 5th floor at Medical Center Hospital.



Family would like to invite family, friends and public to view Mona at Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home from 12:00PM-8:00PM. Starting April 21, 2019- April 23, 2019.



Family asking that no pictures to be taken of their Beloved Mona. Published in Odessa American on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary