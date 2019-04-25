ODESSA - Raymond Emil "PawPaw" Grametbaur, Jr., age 67, of Odessa, TX, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019.



Funeral Services will be at 1:00 PM, Friday, April 26, 2019 at Immanuel Baptist Church in Odessa, with Landon Coleman officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.



Raymond was born June 8, 1951 to Raymond Emil Grametbaur, Sr., and Mary Culp Grametbaur in Rotan TX. He married his love, Neva Jayne Jones on June 10, 1972, and started a family in Denver City, Texas. Raymond spent his early work career as an auto mechanic in Roby, TX. After getting married, he started working in the oilfields of West Texas. He initially worked as a roustabout and later took a job for Mobil Oil Company. He spent 26 years of his career at Mobil Oil. He was most recently employed by Griffin Petroleum and was an exceptional employee. He was a very hard worker and could fix anything. He was very mechanical and took great pride in his work. He also took great pride in his family. He loved his family and his actions showed it. He was always willing to help with advice, car problems, or anything else that might come your way. You could always count on him to be there regardless of the situation. He had a servant's heart and would help anyone in need without hesitation. He was stubborn at times, but that's just who he was.



Raymond especially loved his grandkids. He enjoyed teasing them and spending time with them when he could. He also enjoyed spending time with his family in the Rio Grande River. That was his happy place. He enjoyed the peaceful nights, the dark skies, and being able to have a steak and a baked potato cooked over mesquite coals with the grandkids. He also enjoyed spending time at Hubbard Creek Reservoir. He loved fishing with the kids and eating at Ernie's Spanish Kitchen in Breckenridge, TX. He was a remarkable man that left a lasting impact on those around him.



Raymond is survived by his wife of 46 years, Jayne Grametbaur; son, Justin Grametbaur and wife, Karey Grametbaur of Odessa, TX; daughter, Tiffany Leftwich and husband, Chuck Leftwich of Odessa; son, Joshua Grametbaur and wife, Carolyn Grametbaur of Odessa; daughter, Amanda Grametbaur of Odessa; six grandchildren, Lexi Grametbaur, Kaden Grametbaur, Peyton Grametbaur, Preslyn Grametbaur, Elliott Grametbaur and Ramsey Grametbaur all of Odessa.



Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send Family condolences please sign his guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com. Published in Odessa American on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary