Odessa Funeral Home
1700 North Jackson
Odessa, TX 79761
(432) 334-6812
Raymond Galindo
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Odessa Funeral Home
1700 North Jackson
Odessa, TX 79761
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Odessa Funeral Home
1700 North Jackson
Odessa, TX 79761
Raymond Ruben "Shanana" Galindo


Raymond Ruben "Shanana" Galindo Obituary
ODESSA - Raymond "Shanana" Ruben Galindo, of Odessa, Texas, born on April 1, 1963 in Midland, Texas, to the late Genoveva Castro Galindo and the late Anastacio Galindo, passed away at age 55 on February 4, 2019.

Raymond was preceded in death by his brother, Elias (Speedy) Galindo.

He is survived by his daughter, Tina Marie Galindo; brothers, Eleno Galindo, Johnny and Maria Galindo, and Andy and Michele Mendoza; sisters, Divina (Mary Lou) Galindo and Juliet and Rick Carrera; grandchildren, A J Carrasco and Danika Montano; nieces, Sarina and Brian Banuelos and Annette Galindo; and nephews, Ricky and Mitzy Carrera, Ramon Carrera, Jon Anthony Salas, Javen Salas, Renato and Griselda Galindo, Alex and Becca Valenzuela, Shawn and Leann Slatton, and David and Ronda Boner. He also leaves behind his greatly loved dog, Zoe.

He had a passion for lowrider cars and was an avid car enthusiast. He was a member of Taste of Latin Car Club.

Friends and family are welcome to attend the celebration of life service, officiated by Renato Galindo, on Saturday, February 9th from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. at Odessa Funeral Home 1700 North Jackson, Odessa, 432-334-6812. There will also be a viewing on Friday, February 8th from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Odessa Funeral Home.
Published in Odessa American on Feb. 8, 2019
