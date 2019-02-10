ODESSA - God called Richard (Dick) Hergenreter to the open arms of his mother, father and twin sisters on January 27, 2019.



Dick was born May 15, 1937 to Pete and Rosemary (Schiel) Hergenreter in Sterling, CO. He attended St Anthony's School in Sterling where he graduated in 1953. In 1955 he went to Farmington to work in the oilfields. While in Farmington, he married Sherry (Irwin) McElhiney and had four children.



In 1979 he left Farmington to work in Moore OK. While there, he married LaVeta Sims. She had two daughters, Kimberly and Kelly, who became his own. He later worked in Denver, CO; Lafayette, LA; and Odessa, TX, where he retired.



He began playing the guitar in 1960 and never put it down - until he became ill last year. In the 60's and 70's, he played in various venues across the 4 Corners area of NM and CO; was a founding member of the Top Hats Band and even played with Willie Nelson when he came thru Farmington. After retiring from the oilfield, he continued playing, doing studio work and stage work throughout the Midland/Odessa, TX area.



He will be missed and never forgotten. His legacy is one of integrity, good character and hard work.



Dick leaves behind his loving wife LaVeta; six children, Laura Chavez (Randy Willinger), Celia (Brendan) Laughlin, Rick (Beverly) Hergenreter, Ron (Tiffaney) Hergenreter, Kim (Chris) Mach, Kelly (Susan) Sims; sisters Elaine (Bob) Waag and Sallie (Jim) Evans; brothers Tom (Jackie) Hergenreter and Pete (Pam) Hergenreter; 18 grandchildren, Dominic (Ivy Rose) Chavez, Desiree (Paul) Vigil, Brandon (Leilani) Willinger, Ethan (Molly Bissonette) Willinger, Kara Karmel, Michael Laughlin, Chris (Amber) Hergenreter, Emily (Matt) Towery, Katy and Sophy Hergenreter, Jacob and Kaden Hergenreter, Gabriel Adams, Zoe Slagle Stollery, Austin Elliot, Tyler (Caitlin) Mach, Kyle and Shawn Mach; and 9 great-grandchildren, Moe Vigil, Brody and Lynnea Willinger, Chloe, Cailee, Kenzie, Karli, Kaia and Kit Hergenreter; and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.



A memorial service in his honor will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home, 6801 E. Business 20, Odessa, TX on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at 1:00 pm.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .



