AUSTIN, TX - Robert "Bobby" Leon Mims, Jr., was born February 26, 1958 to proud parents Robert Mims, Sr. and Myrna Mims Bates. He passed from this earth, February 11, 2019 in Austin, TX.



Bobby graduated from Odessa High School in 1976. He then took college classes in Art Studies but his true passion was music. He taught himself to play the bass and played in many bands and later played in church worship bands. He was a great son, brother, nephew, cousin, and true friend to many.



Bobby is survived by his mother; sister: Jeanette Ruth Lewis; brother: Randall Webb Mims; and many aunts and cousins.



He is preceded in death by his father; and brother in law: Timothy James Lewis.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice of Austin 4107 Spicewood Springs Rd. Austin, TX 78759.



Memorial service will be 11:00 am Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Odessa Bible Church officiated by Pastor Bob Thayer. Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com. Published in Odessa American on Feb. 14, 2019