Home

POWERED BY

Services
Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home
2525 Central Expressway North
Allen, TX 75013
972-562-2601
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruby Kelley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruby Dell (Dodd) Kelley


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ruby Dell (Dodd) Kelley Obituary
MCKINNEY - Ruby Dell (Dodd) Kelley of McKinney, Texas passed away on February 7, 2019 at the age of 93. She was born on October 19, 1925 to Hubert Sydney and Esther (Bowles) Dodd in Ranger, Texas. Ruby married Henry Dee Kelley on November 23, 1948 in Odessa, Texas. She enjoyed cooking and caring for her family and home and spending time with her family. Ruby loved to shop, going to the beauty shop and dining out. She was of the Baptist faith.

Ruby is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, H.D. Kelley; son, Gary Dee Kelley and his wife, Cheryl; sister, Jean Davis; grandchildren, Melissa, Amanda and Michael Ray; great-grandchildren, Savannah, Daxton and Alexa; and numerous nieces, nephews and other loving family member and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hubert and Esther Dodd; brother, H.S. Dodd; sisters, Marie Dick, Stella Reynolds and Geneva Bachus.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, February 11, 2019 at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home Chapel, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas 75013. Interment will follow at Ridgeview Memorial Park in Allen. The family will receive friends during a visitation on Sunday evening between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

To convey condolences and sign an online registry, please visit TJMfuneral.com.
Published in Odessa American on Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home
Download Now