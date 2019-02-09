MCKINNEY - Ruby Dell (Dodd) Kelley of McKinney, Texas passed away on February 7, 2019 at the age of 93. She was born on October 19, 1925 to Hubert Sydney and Esther (Bowles) Dodd in Ranger, Texas. Ruby married Henry Dee Kelley on November 23, 1948 in Odessa, Texas. She enjoyed cooking and caring for her family and home and spending time with her family. Ruby loved to shop, going to the beauty shop and dining out. She was of the Baptist faith.



Ruby is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, H.D. Kelley; son, Gary Dee Kelley and his wife, Cheryl; sister, Jean Davis; grandchildren, Melissa, Amanda and Michael Ray; great-grandchildren, Savannah, Daxton and Alexa; and numerous nieces, nephews and other loving family member and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Hubert and Esther Dodd; brother, H.S. Dodd; sisters, Marie Dick, Stella Reynolds and Geneva Bachus.



A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, February 11, 2019 at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home Chapel, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas 75013. Interment will follow at Ridgeview Memorial Park in Allen. The family will receive friends during a visitation on Sunday evening between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.



To convey condolences and sign an online registry, please visit TJMfuneral.com.