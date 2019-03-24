|
|
|
ODESSA, TEXAS - Russ C. Davis, 63, of Odessa, Texas, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in Odessa, Texas. Celebration of Life will be held at 12pm Saturday March 30, 2019, at Martinez Funeral Home Chapel. At The Familys Request Cremation has been opted as the alternative means of Service, with Mr. Davis`s Cremains being entered into rest private at a late date and time Family & Friends is officiating. Arrangements are by MARTINEZ FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY of Odessa.
Published in Odessa American on Mar. 24, 2019
