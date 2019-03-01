BATON ROUGE, LA - Ruth Geraldine "Gerrie" Byrd, age 91, passed away on February 25, 2019 in Baton Rouge, LA.



Funeral services will be at 1:00 PM, Monday, March 4, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Paul Thompson officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.



Gerrie was born March 25, 1927 to Fred and Louise Harrison in Tull, AR. She worked at Ervin Plumbing in Odessa, TX for several years.



Gerrie is preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Byrd; her daughter, Helen Elaine McCullough; brothers, Earl, Ernest, and Wayne Harrison; and sisters, Aline Young, Frances Vitek, Helen Harrison, Irma Harrison, Jerene Pearson, and Margie Ricketson.



Gerrie is survived by her brother, David Harrison (Wanda) of Liberty, TX; son, David Byrd (Terry) of Stone Mountain, GA; daughter, Sally Turner of Baton Rouge, LA; granddaughters, Kelly Munguia (Mike) of Midland, TX, Heather Schmidt (Jason) of Baton Rouge, LA, and Amanda Byrd of Ontario, CAN; grandsons, Steven McCullough of Las Vegas, NV, Lance and Nick Byrd of Ontario, CAN; great-grandsons, Mason (Lani) and Morgan Munguia of Midland, TX, Evan and Calvin Schmidt of Baton Rouge, LA; great-granddaughter, Jordan Jessup of Las Vegas, NV; and one great-great-granddaughter, Marlee Munguia of Midland, TX.



Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home of Odessa. To send family condolences please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com. Published in Odessa American on Mar. 1, 2019