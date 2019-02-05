ODESSA - Sherry Jane Gossett Miller, 66, died February 2, 2019 in Odessa. She is survived by her husband Paul Miller of Odessa; siblings Joe Gossett and wife Sandy of Seabrook, TX, George Gossett of Austin, TX and Kelly Gossett of Odessa. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Hazel Mauldin of Odessa, as well as several cousins, nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews and a host of friends and loved ones.



Graveside service will be at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Gardens. A Memorial Service will follow at 3:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church with Reverend Ron Hankins officiating.



Sherry was born to Charles and Mary Ann Gossett in Odessa on September 30, 1952 and was a proud life-long resident. As a child, she was active in ballet, tap and Girl Scouting. She attended Odessa public schools graduating from Odessa High School in 1971. While attending OHS, she was one of the first two female members of the OHS Swim Team. Her career as a swimmer culminated in being named to the All-State Team. She attended Odessa College and UTPB. She married her high school sweetheart Paul. Paul faithfully stood by his beloved wife through decades of serious surgeries, infections and health challenges resulting from rheumatoid arthritis. They would have celebrated 44 years in August.



Her first job was with McDonald's where she ultimately became a manager. Her passion, however, soon became real estate where she was an agent for decades with Trower Realtors. During her long and fruitful career with Trower, she developed many life-long relationships with co-workers and customers alike. She soon earned the coveted designation as a Million Dollar Club member as well as many other awards culminating in her most cherished professional accomplishment when her peers in the Odessa Association of Realtors selected her as the Real Estate Agent of the Year.



She has been an active member of First Presbyterian Church of Odessa since early childhood. She loved her church dearly and faithfully served, in health and in sickness, as a Sunday school teacher, Deacon, Elder, Stephen Minister, and helped with the Food Pantry, Meals on Wheels, pastor search committees and many other ministries.



Although her health often precluded much travel, she enjoyed ocean cruises with the women of the family and weekend getaways with her husband Paul, especially to San Antonio, family reunions on Lake LBJ and their home in Fort Davis.



Sherry's well-spent life has been the epitome of service above self, grace, compassion and love of family and friends. Although debilitating illness left her in constant pain, she seldom complained greeting all with her upbeat demeanor and servant's heart. Her greatest legacy is the example she has left for all her family and friends. The family thanks God for her and joins her many loved ones in celebrating her beautiful life.



Arrangements are under the direction of Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home.