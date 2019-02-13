ODESSA, TEXAS - Sue Jane Branam, 82, of Monahans, passed away on February 10, 2019 in Odessa, TX surrounded by two of her favorite things; family and music. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, February 15th at First Baptist Church of Monahans with Pastor Chris Powell officiating. Sue was born in Big Spring, TX to Morris and Johnnie Zimmerman on April 23rd, 1936. She graduated from Monahans High School in 1954, then married the love of her life Houston Branam on June 14th, 1954 at First Baptist Church of Monahans. She was a life long member of First Baptist Church, serving as church pianist for over 50 years. She worked as the office manager for Martin Water Labs for 47 years before retiring in 2003.She also served the community of Monahans through the Lions Club, Meals on Wheels, and as accompanist for numerous weddings, contests and theater productions. Sue lived life to the fullest until God called her home. Her faith in Jesus shone through her vibrant spirit and was evident in everything she did. She had an extraordinary capacity to love and was a blessing to all she met. Her life was filled with family, friends, music, travel and numerous celebrations always complete with her favorite ice cream.



Husband, Houston Branam, Parents Morris and Johnnie Zimmerman and Sister, Bitty Stockstill precede Sue in death. Sue is survived by Daughters Suzanne Bloodworth and husband Marty, and Dianne Solum and husband Matt, brother Hardin Zimmerman, sister Betty Sue Rogers (Bill), Grandchildren Brent Bloodworth (Lea), Alaina Harris (Daniel), Lindsey Duncan (Tommy), Lara Johnson (Travis), Kristi Solum and Nicole Solum. Great-Grand children, Kennedy, Emily, Blake, Logan, Sloane, Katie, Ryann, Kamdyn, Brynlee and Harper. She is also survived by sister-in-laws Helen Jordan, Sharon Branam, and her nieces and nephews.



Pallbearers will be David Cutbirth, Brent Bloodworth, Daniel Harris, Tommy Duncan, Travis Johnson, and Lorenzo Mitchell. Memorials may be made to Sue Branam Memorial Music Fund through First Baptist Church of Monahans, TX. 504 S. Alice Monahans, TX 79756. The family of Sue wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the caring staff at Medical Center Hospital for all the love and support they provided to our special mom and Grannie during her last days. Visit our website harkeyfunerals.com to sign the guestbook or leave a personal note for the family.



