AZLE, TEXAS - Mrs. Terrye Jinx Jean (Davis) Cheek, of Odessa, Texas, born on July 22, 1958 in Big Springs, Texas, to the late Margie Sartain Weber and the late James Calvin Sartain, passed away at age 60 on April 14, 2019 in Azle, Texas. Terrye was the loving wife of the late Charles Chelice Cheek. She is survived by her daughter, Tiffany Cheek Miller (Aaron); grandson, Trace Lynn Miller (Cheek); brother, Jimmy Sartain; sisters, LaDonna Horton and Pamela Meinen; and other dear family . She also leaves behind her cat, Samuel L. Jackson. Terrye's hobbies included watching her grandson grow up, driving her daughter crazy with her stubbornness, gardening, and crocheting. Terrye's greatest accomplishment were the friends she made, her grandson and the bond she was finally able to achieve with her daughter. The funeral service will be private.
Published in Odessa American on Apr. 24, 2019