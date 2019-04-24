Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberts Family Affordable Funeral Home
5025 Jacksboro Highway
Fort Worth, TX 76114
(817) 528-1880
Funeral service
Private
Funeral service
Private
Resources
More Obituaries for Terrye Cheek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terrye Jinx "Jean" (Davis) Cheek


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Terrye Jinx "Jean" (Davis) Cheek Obituary
AZLE, TEXAS - Mrs. Terrye Jinx Jean (Davis) Cheek, of Odessa, Texas, born on July 22, 1958 in Big Springs, Texas, to the late Margie Sartain Weber and the late James Calvin Sartain, passed away at age 60 on April 14, 2019 in Azle, Texas. Terrye was the loving wife of the late Charles Chelice Cheek. She is survived by her daughter, Tiffany Cheek Miller (Aaron); grandson, Trace Lynn Miller (Cheek); brother, Jimmy Sartain; sisters, LaDonna Horton and Pamela Meinen; and other dear family . She also leaves behind her cat, Samuel L. Jackson. Terrye's hobbies included watching her grandson grow up, driving her daughter crazy with her stubbornness, gardening, and crocheting. Terrye's greatest accomplishment were the friends she made, her grandson and the bond she was finally able to achieve with her daughter. The funeral service will be private.
Published in Odessa American on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now