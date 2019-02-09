CRANE - Beloved Daughter, Sister, Aunt, Friend and Teacher, Twila D. Griffin, went to be with her Savior, February 6th, 2019 in Odessa, Texas.



Born September 9th, 1960, in Crane, Texas and graduated in 1979 at Crane High School. Started a career in Radiology after receiving a degree at Odessa College, before realizing teaching was her passion, with a bachelor's degree at UTPB, class of 2006.



Twila was a selfless person. It was obvious with her family, friends and students. She was very creative in her writing and artistry, but most of all an inspiration full of laughter and a joyful spirit. Her faith would shine through in every situation and she was a survivor of all adversity. Her love for reading, animals and Texas were unwavering and she loved to share stories of teaching and her students from her 23 years of service at Ector County School District.



Twila will be lovingly remembered by her parents, Tommy and Jowanna Griffin, of Crane, Texas, Sister Wanda Griffin Kaiser and Husband Chris Kaiser of Fredericksburg, Texas, Sister Rhonda Durst of Fredericksburg, Texas and Sister Traci Coleman and Husband John Coleman of Granbury, Texas; many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by maternal Grandparents, Kenneth and Joyce Shipman and her paternal Grandparents, P.B. and Iris Griffin.



Please join us in celebrating her life on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Crane, Texas. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday evening, February 9, 2019 at Shaffer-Nichols Funeral Homes and Chapel, in Crane, Texas. Published in Odessa American on Feb. 9, 2019