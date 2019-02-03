ANNISTON, AL - Veronica Sanchez, 57, of Odessa, born January 16, 1962 died January 24, 2019 in Anniston Alabama.



She was born in Van Horn, Texas and was a cook by heart. She was a natural born cook. She was a kid at heart, and loved to make people laugh by being the jokester she was. Veronica was also an awesome dancer. She could dance to anything, but, Tejano was her favorite. She adored the outdoors, fishing and camping. She especially loved her dogs as if they were her own children. She was a true Texan by heart, but Alabama was her home. Veronica was a tough cookie who fought her way through a tough battle with cancer and through other illnesses. She gave it her all but was just too tired at the end, and she was ready for her time the good Lord called her name. She was surrounded by her family and loved ones at the time of her death and her wishes were to have her remains placed with her mother in Texas.



She is survived by her son: Lebrado Sanchez; daughter: Crystal Sanchez Sparks and husband Chris; grandchildren: Christopher Sparks, Sebastian Sparks, Ruben Sparks and Andrew Sparks; sisters: Virginia Gonzales of Alabama and Vicki Sanchez and husband Alonso; brothers: Daniel Sanchez and wife Gloria and Eddie Garndara and wife Norma; and numerous nieces and nephews in Alabama and Odessa.



She is preceded in death by her parents: Lebrado Sanchez, Jr. and Paula Sanchez; brother: Ramon Sanchez; and sister: Leticia Montes.



Memorial Mass will be 11:00 am Saturday, February 9, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church. Published in Odessa American on Feb. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary