ODESSA - Vickie Batte Bevers "Mimmi", 73, of Odessa passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019 in Odessa. TX.



Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 pm on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.



Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 12:00pm at Grace Christian Fellowship with Clark Rocca, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home.



Vickie was born in Big Spring, TX on November 28, 1945 to Ollie and Allen Batte. She graduated from Hobbs High School in 1964. She married Teddy Bevers on September 26, 1964 in Hobbs, NM. She graduated from UTPB. She worked as a teacher for ECISD and MISD for 25 plus years; touching the lives of many students.



Vickie is preceded in death by her husband Ted, and her parents Ollie and Allen Batte and nephew Joshua Batte.



Vickie is survived by brother Bobby & Kay Batte, brother Duane & Toni Batte; daughter Teri & Boyd Cowan of Midland, TX; son Barry & Jennifer Bevers of Hailey, ID; son Ronny & Becky Bevers of Richmond, VA; grandchildren are Kylie Cowan Herren and her spouse Kaleb Herren, Kyndal Cowan, Bryce Bevers, Joshua Bevers, Jackson Bevers, Blakely Bevers and Addison Bevers; great grandchildren Klayton Herren, and Kolbie Lyn Herren, as well as countless nieces, nephews and cousins.



Honorary pallbearers will be Mimmi's grandchildren.



The family of Vickie wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Hospice of Odessa/Midland and countless friends and family who gave their loving support.