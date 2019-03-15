Odessa American Obituaries
American Heritage Cemetery & Funeral Home
4100 North FM 1788
Midland, TX 79707
(432) 563-9767
ODESSA - Virginia Ellen Cupps (Farmer), of Gardendale, passed away March 11, 2019. She was born on December 20, 1939 in New Braunfels, Texas to the late Charlie Frank and Sylvia Chandler Farmer. Virginia is preceded in death by her mother and father, Charlie Frank Farmer and Sylvia Chandler Farmer; husband, William Lee Cupps; three sons that died at birth, Frank Lee, Robert William, and Stephen Kirk; and one adult son, Richard Keith Cupps. Virginia is survived by her daughter, Melissa Ellen Cleere; three grandsons, Stephen Cupps, Joseph Cupps, and Stefan Cleere;

one granddaughter, Aleesha Cleere; three great grand children, Alexis Cupps, Zoey Cleere, and Colt Cupps. A viewing will be held from 9am-8pm on Friday, March 15, at American Heritage Funeral Home in Midland. A funeral service will be held at 3pm Saturday, March 16, at American Heritage Funeral Home. Arrangements handled by American Heritage Cemetery/Funeral Home/Crematory.
Published in Odessa American on Mar. 15, 2019
