OELWEIN- Dianna L. Brandenburg, 68, of Oelwein, Iowa died at her home on Sunday, Feb. 3.
Dianna Lynn Dopp was born on Aug. 24, 1950 in Oelwein, the daughter of Kenneth Dean & Leone Evelyn (Alderson) Dopp. She received her education from the Oelwein Community Schools and was a member of the class of 1969.
Dianna was united in marriage to Robert Eugene Brandenburg on Dec. 20, 1974 in Oelwein. She was a homemaker. Dianna was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, various saddle clubs and 4H clubs. She enjoyed crocheting, making jewelry, jig saw puzzles, her computer and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Dianna is survived by her two children, Delynn (Clayton) Hanneman of Cedar Falls and Rick (Christina) Dopp of Delavan, Minn., four step-children, Robert (Marian) Brandenburg of Manhattan, Kan., Vickie (Greg) Jarchow of Oelwein, Jolene Brandenburg of Elgin and Warner "John" Brandenburg of Clarksville, Tenn. She is also survived by two grandchildren, nine step-grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, her four siblings, Darla Kuhens of Des Moines, Dixie (Harland) Olson of Solomon, Kan., Darin Dopp of Strawberry Point and Dacia (Jack) Fouts of Canton, Ill., as well as many nieces and nephews.
Dianna was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Robert on Feb. 2, 1994, half-brother Steven Rieger and three uncles, Elden Dopp, Dale "Butch" Dopp and Delwyn Dopp.
Memorial Service is at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 7 at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein, with Pastor Duane Olsen officiating.
Gathering of family and friends is from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Inurnment is at Woodlawn Cemetery in Oelwein at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Feb. 5, 2019