PRAIRIE DU CHIEN - Dallas John Valley, 82, of Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin died Friday, Jan. 25, 2019 at Crossing Rivers Health Systems in Prairie du Chien.
Visitation will be held 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 8 at Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin. There will also be a one hour visitation before services at the funeral home on Saturday.
Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9 at Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Prairie du Chien with Pastor Andy Doll as the officiant.
Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin. Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Prairie du Chien is helping the family with arrangements.
Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home & Cremation Services
118 N Wacouta Ave
Prairie du Chien, WI 53821
(608) 326-8524
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Feb. 5, 2019