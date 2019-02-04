OELWEIN - Mary R. Shannon, 77, of Oelwein and formerly of Hazleton and Independence, died Friday evening, Feb. 1, 2019 at MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center. Mary Ruth Boyens was born Feb. 10, 1941, at rural Lamont, to Raymond William and Esther Elizabeth (Finck) Boyens. Marriage: to Richard Lawrence Shannon, July 29, 1966 at Independence (d. Aug. 28, 1994). Survivors: 3 children, 2 stepchildren, 12 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 2 brothers and 4 sisters, along with many nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5, Zion Lutheran Church, Oelwein, with the Rev. Joshua Schunk officiating. Interment: Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, rural Oelwein.
Visitation: 4-8 p.m. Monday, Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein and one hour before service at the church Tuesday. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Feb. 4, 2019