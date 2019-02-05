ELKADER - Norbert L. Butikofer died Saturday, February 2, 2019, at the Elkader Care Center.
Visitation is from 3 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 5 at Hope Lutheran Church, Littleport and after 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
Funeral services is at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 6 at Hope Lutheran Church with Rev. Margaret Yackel-Juleen officiating.
Interment is at East Side Cemetery in Elkader. Leonard-Grau Funeral Home & Cremation Service is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left with www.graufuneralhomes.com
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Feb. 5, 2019