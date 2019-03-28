Caron: Lawrence of Kelowna, passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 22, 2019. He was born in 1944 in North Battleford, Saskatchewan. He eventually moved to Saskatoon to work and met his wife, Irene. In 1989 he and his family moved to Kelowna, a place he had visited many times and always hoped to live. Despite his medical issues Lawrence met every day with a smile and thought of others who were suffering more than himself. He will be remembered as a wonderful storyteller, loving father/grandfather, and devoted husband. Lawrence is survived by his loving wife of almost 50 years, Irene; Daughter Pamela (David) Lovering; Son Jason (Angela) Caron and his seven grandchildren Anna-Belle, Nikolas, Marcus, Emrys, Demitria, Colton and Tobin. Prayers will be recited from St Charles Garnier on Friday, March 29th, 2019 at 6:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held from St. Charles Garnier Catholic Church , 3645 Benvoulin Road on Saturday, March 30th, 2019 at 11:00 AM . Condolences may be sent to the family by going to www.firstmemorialfuneralkelowna.com. Arrangements entrusted with First Memorial Funeral Services, Kelowna, BC . 250-762-2299 Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary