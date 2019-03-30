Home

POWERED BY

Services
First Memorial Funeral Services - Kelowna
1211 Sutherland Ave
Kelowna, BC V1Y5Y2
(250) 762-2299
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
First Memorial Funeral Services - Kelowna
1211 Sutherland Ave
Kelowna, BC V1Y5Y2
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CRIPPEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CRIPPEN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

CRIPPEN Obituary
CRIPPEN: Beverly Jean. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Beverly Jean Crippen nee (Williams) on March 18th, 2019. We are grateful for the excellent care she received at Hilton Villa Care Center. Bev passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 71. Bev is finally reconnecting with her son Darcy, Mom Nomad Williams (Cook), Dad Walter Williams, Sisters Valerie, Sandy and Nephew Randy. As well as many other friends. Bev is survived by daughter Trish and her partner Bev, Grandchildren, Zoe, Morgan, Lucas and their Papa Ken. Brother Neil (Jill), Sister Shirley (Lorne), Brother in law Tom, many nieces and nephews and family and friends. There will be a celebration of life at First Memorial Funeral Services on May, 4th at 11:00 am 1211 Sutherland Ave, Kelowna, B.C In Lieu of flowers please donate to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Arrangements entrusted with First Memorial Funeral Services, Kelowna. BC 250-762-2299
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now