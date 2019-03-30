CRIPPEN: Beverly Jean. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Beverly Jean Crippen nee (Williams) on March 18th, 2019. We are grateful for the excellent care she received at Hilton Villa Care Center. Bev passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 71. Bev is finally reconnecting with her son Darcy, Mom Nomad Williams (Cook), Dad Walter Williams, Sisters Valerie, Sandy and Nephew Randy. As well as many other friends. Bev is survived by daughter Trish and her partner Bev, Grandchildren, Zoe, Morgan, Lucas and their Papa Ken. Brother Neil (Jill), Sister Shirley (Lorne), Brother in law Tom, many nieces and nephews and family and friends. There will be a celebration of life at First Memorial Funeral Services on May, 4th at 11:00 am 1211 Sutherland Ave, Kelowna, B.C In Lieu of flowers please donate to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Arrangements entrusted with First Memorial Funeral Services, Kelowna. BC 250-762-2299 Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary