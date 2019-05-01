|
DORN, Adolf "Alf": Age 94, passed away on April 24, 2019 in Kelowna, BC. He is survived by his children, Len (Debbie) Lorne (Kim) Lyle (Marilyn) Gordon and Elaine (Glen), numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Alf was predeceased by his wife Ida, sister Meta Yarborough & Brother Edward Dorn, his parents Edward & Bertha Dorn. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 10:00AM May 3, 2019 at Hansons Arbor Westwood Funeral Chapel - 2541 Churchill Rd, West Kelowna. Interment to follow at Westbank Cemetery - 3200 Elliott Road, West Kelowna. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Gideons or Alzheimer's Society in Alf's memory.
