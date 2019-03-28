FRENCH, Alison Rae (nee Cookson): Surrounded by her cherished family, Rae went to be with her Lord on Sunday, March 24, 2019. Rae is survived by her best friend and husband of 59 years, Larry; loving daughters Terri (Lee), Kathie (Jim); precious grandchildren Becky (Nick), Kim (James), Michael and Matthew; and treasured great-granddaughter Emma. She was pre-deceased by her parents Stan and Elva Cookson. Rae was a real woman of God who served her church, family and friends with a depth of faithfulness and love that will be missed by all. A celebration of life will be held at 2:30 pm on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Bethel Church, 945 Main Street, Penticton. The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses of Penticton Regional Hospital for their care of "Alison". In place of flowers please consider a donation to Samaritan's Purse Water Projects. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.everdenrust.com Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary