Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
839 Sutherland Avenue
Kelowna, BC
Allan James FARRAR

Allan James FARRAR
FARRAR, Allan James: Allan went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 18, 2019 at the age of 88. He is survived by his son Robert and his family, and a host of friends. Allan is sadly predeceased by his loving wife Elsie in 2014, to whom he was married for 50 years. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 10:00 am at Immaculate Conception Church, 839 Sutherland Avenue, Kelowna. Interment to follow at Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of choice. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Mar. 26, 2019
